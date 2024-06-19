Ex-Newcastle United winger and Wembley scorer joins up with cult-hero at non-league Blyth Spartans
Donaldson moves to Croft Park from Morpeth Town to play under former Newcastle United winger Nolberto Solano following the Peruvian's appointment as permanent Blyth Spartans manager. Donaldson had spent the last three years at Morpeth following a move from Hartlepool United in 2021.
The 33-year-old rose through the ranks at Newcastle United and made six first-team appearances for the club, before leaving on a permanent basis in August 2012 to join Gateshead on a free transfer. However, Donaldson will likely be most remembered by Gateshead fans for scoring a free-kick for Cambridge United at Wembley in the 2014 Conference play-off final, one Donaldson’s side would go on to win 2-1.
Solano, Donaldson and Spartans will be keen to hit the ground running next campaign in the Northern League Premier Division following their relegation from the Vanarama National North last season - a relegation that was confirmed following a 5-1 defeat at home to Brackley Town on the final day of the campaign. Speaking about his move to Blyth, Donaldson said: “I’m delighted to join, I know how big of a club they are in the North-East.
“They’ve had a tough couple of years, but I don’t see why I can’t be part of the squad that turns it around and have a more successful season on the pitch and that’s certainly going to be the plan.
“I’m really looking forward to it with a new manager and I know a few of the players already, so I can’t wait to get started.”
