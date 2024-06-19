Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Alan Shearer believes Anthony Gordon could start against Denmark on Thursday night, with one Liverpool star set to miss out.

Gordon was an unused substitute during their 1-0 win over Serbia on Sunday and is yet to feature in a competitive match for his country following his debut against Brazil in March. Although the Three Lions were victorious in Gelsenkirchen, a slightly uninspiring display means Southgate may make some changes when they travel to Frankfurt on Thursday.

One of those changes could see Gordon introduced to the starting XI with Phil Foden, who won Premier League Player of the Season, shifted into the middle of the park after an ineffective display on the left wing on Sunday. Speaking on the Rest is Football podcast, Shearer revealed what he thinks Southgate might do ahead of the game with Denmark - hinting that Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold could be the man to miss out.

He said “What will he do next? I think he’ll make one or two changes. He might look at the Trent situation. He might put Bellingham back alongside Rice and play Foden in the 10 and maybe put Gordon out wide.”

Kieran Trippier, meanwhile, did feature against Serbia, playing the full 90 at left-back in the absence of Luke Shaw who remains injured. On Shaw, Shearer said: “He [Southgate] sent three or four players to warm up when Trippier went down, but Shaw wasn’t one of those.