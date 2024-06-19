Portsmouth boss coy on transfer move for ‘fantastic’ Newcastle United ace
Ritchie’s eight-year stay on Tyneside will come to an end this summer with the former Bournemouth man to leave Newcastle United upon expiration of his current contract. Ritchie was released alongside the club’s longest-serving player Paul Dummett and has been linked with a return to Portsmouth, the club he came through the academy system at.
Pompey, under Mousinho’s management, secured promotion back to the Championship last season and may look to add Ritchie’s experience to a youthful squad. According to the Portsmouth News, Ritchie is a player the club are considering this summer - although a move for the 34-year-old would see a departure from Popmey’s current recruitment policy which has tended to focus on signing young players to develop at the club with a view to selling them on for profit.
Speaking about the potential of signing Ritchie this summer, Mousinho kept his cards close to his chest: “With Matt, everyone at Portsmouth knows him and he’s had a fantastic career.” Mousinho said.
“I don’t know what the circumstances around what Matt’s intentions are this summer. If it was one we were interested in I wouldn’t say anything - and if it wasn’t I’d still not say anything!’’
Ritchie joined Newcastle United from Bournemouth back in 2016 ahead of their Championship-winning campaign under Rafa Benitez. He played a vital role in helping the Magpies secure the title and promotion back to the Premier League after just one season in the second-tier.
