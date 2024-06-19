Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Portsmouth boss John Mousinho has remained tight-lipped over a potential move for Matt Ritchie this summer.

Ritchie’s eight-year stay on Tyneside will come to an end this summer with the former Bournemouth man to leave Newcastle United upon expiration of his current contract. Ritchie was released alongside the club’s longest-serving player Paul Dummett and has been linked with a return to Portsmouth, the club he came through the academy system at.

Pompey, under Mousinho’s management, secured promotion back to the Championship last season and may look to add Ritchie’s experience to a youthful squad. According to the Portsmouth News, Ritchie is a player the club are considering this summer - although a move for the 34-year-old would see a departure from Popmey’s current recruitment policy which has tended to focus on signing young players to develop at the club with a view to selling them on for profit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking about the potential of signing Ritchie this summer, Mousinho kept his cards close to his chest: “With Matt, everyone at Portsmouth knows him and he’s had a fantastic career.” Mousinho said.

“I don’t know what the circumstances around what Matt’s intentions are this summer. If it was one we were interested in I wouldn’t say anything - and if it wasn’t I’d still not say anything!’’