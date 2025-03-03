Anthony Gordon’s red card was a major talking point after Newcastle United’s FA Cup exit at the hands of Brighton.

There was a double blow for Newcastle United as they exited the FA Cup with a fifth round defeat against Premier League rivals Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday afternoon.

Eddie Howe’s side saw their run brought to an end as Seagulls striker Danny Welbeck struck the decisive goal at St James Park for the second time this season to ensure Albion secured their place in the quarter-final draw and left Newcastle’s hopes of silverware hanging on their Carabao Cup Final clash with Liverpool later this month.

However, in a further blow to their hopes of securing a long-awaited major trophy, the Magpies are now expected to be without winger Anthony Gordon for their Wembley show piece after he was shown a straight red card in Sunday’s defeat. The former Everton star was dismissed by referee Anthony Taylor for pushing visitors defender Jan Paul van Hecke in the face with seven minutes of normal time remaining. Magpies boss Howe admitted he was unaware Gordon will now miss the Carabao Cup Final as he serves a three-match and revealed United could appeal the decision ‘without hesitation’ once he had reviewed the incident.

Speaking after the game. Howe said: "To be honest, I wasn’t aware initially (Gordon being out of the final). My focus was so absorbed on the game and trying to win. If that is the case, then I’m desperately disappointed for him and for the team. Knowing the player, I know there’s no malice intended there. Of course, we’ll reserve the right to put in an appeal. If we analyse the incident and feel there’s grounds for that, then we will do it without hesitation.”

Former Premier League official Gallagher gave his take on the incident and he believes Taylor made an ‘inevitable’ decision to show a red card to the Magpies star for what he called ‘a really aggressive action’.

He told Sky Sports News: “I think it was a very unwise thing for Anthony Gordon to do because the whistle had gone, play should have been stopped and, for whatever reason, he chose to take a very unwise action. Once you put your hands in a players’ face like he did, and he put both as well, don’t forget he put both in with a really aggressive motion, I think it was inevitable he was going to get a red card. Why it’s a big talking point is because of the Carabao Cup coming up and he’s now going to miss that unless he wins his appeal, which I’d suggest there is no chance whatsoever in my opinion.”

Gallagher stressed any appeal to completely overturn the three-match ban Gordon will now serve would be dismissed - but admitted Newcastle could look to make an appeal to reduce the suspension to a solitary game, meaning the winger could feature at Wembley.

He said: “That’s a difference case. Appealing against a red card like that, you have to prove the referee has made a clear and obvious mistake and I don’t think when you look at the images, anybody can say that he has made a clear and obvious mistake because Anthony, for whatever reason, has put both hands into his face, he pushed him in an aggressive manner. It’s violent conduct. Whether they will appeal a three-match ban is too much, that’s a different matter, they can do that - but I can’t seriously see them winning an appeal and getting a three-match ban overturned.”