Danny Welbeck’s extra-time strike secured Brighton’s passage into the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, dumping Newcastle United out in the process.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a 1-1 draw in 90 minutes, a match that ended with both teams redacted to ten men following the dismissals of Anthony Gordon and Tariq Lamptey. Fabian Schar thought he had won it in stoppage time of normal time, but for VAR to chalk off the goal for a tight offside on the former Switzerland international.

Extra-time saw both sides playing for the win and avoid the dreaded penalty shootout - one that Welbeck’s goal ensured did not take place. As the hosts searched for a winner, the Seagulls broke with a flowing move ending in Welbeck chipping a sumptuous effort over Dubravka to seal the win for Fabian Hurzeler’s side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Welbeck, who spent a brief time on-loan at Sunderland during the early stages of his career, also netted Brighton’s winner in their Premier League clash back in October - one that inflicted Newcastle their first home defeat of the campaign. Sunday’s loss was United’s fifth home defeat in all competitions and their third of 2025 having already been beaten by Bournemouth and Fulham in the Premier League.

Speaking to Match of the Day following the final whistle at St James’ Park, Welbeck praised the atmosphere created by the 52,000-strong crowd on Tyneside: “It is nice to come here to St James' Park, such a special atmosphere,” the 35-year-old said. “The fans made it an amazing atmosphere - great to get the winner, again.

“I feel like we played well. We know when we come up against Newcastle that it's going to be an intense game. They have some dangerous players with some great ability, and we have to match that, and we did that today and come out on top.

“When you're on the bench you have to analyse the game and see where you can make a difference and today that's what we did. You see Joao Pedro at the end struggling to run. He gave so much and I believe that's what gave us the winner.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defeat at this stage of the FA Cup, a round earlier than their 2024 efforts, has ruined Newcastle United’s hopes of an unlikely cup double this season. And Gordon’s red card and potential three-match ban has also dashed their hopes of success in the Carabao Cup final.

Gordon has been one of Eddie Howe’s most reliable players during his time on Tyneside and has registered 15 goal contributions in all competitions this season. The 24-year-old, if an appeal is unsuccessful, will miss Newcastle United’s trip to face West Ham on Monday 10 March, their clash with Liverpool at Wembley and their Premier League clash against Brentford at St James’ Park on Wednesday 2 April.

With an international break and FA Cup quarter-finals to be played on the weekend commencing March 29, the Magpies will have over a fortnight’s break between their Wembley outing and their next match against the Bees. Gordon will have over a month on the sidelines with their clash against Leicester City the next time he is eligible to play.