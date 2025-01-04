Marc Guehi in action for Crystal Palace against Newcastle United. | Getty Images

Chelsea have reportedly shown interest in signing Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi after Newcastle United failed to get a move for the England international over the line in summer.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Magpies spent the last weeks of the summer transfer window trying to sign the defender after a very good end to the campaign with his club and a string of solid performances for his country at Euro 2024. However, Newcastle’s attempts were met with strong resistance from Palace who were unwilling to see one of their key players leave.

Ultimately, in a summer window that saw just Lloyd Kelly and Will Osula join as outfield players, the Magpies ended their pursuit of Guehi empty-handed having had bids rejected by the Eagles. Speculation they may go back in for the defender this month has been tempered by yet more PSR constraints which mean they will have to sell before buying this winter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle’s stalling could present a real opportunity for one of their rivals to swoop for the defender and, according to GiveMeSport, Chelsea are one of those that are keen on Guehi’s signature. The Blues spent lavishly once again during the summer and have improved under Enzo Maresca following Mauricio Pochettino’s departure from the club in summer.

Guehi, meanwhile, is one of many players to come through Chelsea’s academy ranks that find themselves away from Stamford Bridge. A move to the two-time European champions would see Guehi return as a Premier League proven and international defender.

However, much like the Magpies discovered in summer, Palace will be very reluctant sellers this month and Chelsea will likely have to pay a premium to tempt him away mid-season. A move in summer is more likely for the 24-year-old, however, waiting until then could open the door for Liverpool to swoop.

Arne Slot’s side currently top the Premier League table and have been linked with a move for Guehi as a way to strengthen their defensive options. The Reds are currently facing the prospect of losing Virgil van Dijk on a free transfer at the end of this season if no agreement over an extension can be reached.