Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United have been delivered a blow in their hopes of landing the signature of one of Manchester City’s top prospects.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reports linking Newcastle United with a move for Manchester City’s James McAtee emerged in the Mail earlier this week with the midfielder one player reportedly under consideration this month. McAtee joined Sheffield United on-loan at the beginning of last season, but has spent this campaign at the Etihad Stadium on the fringes of Pep Guardiola’s squad.

However, he has made just nine appearances in all competitions and is far from a regular under the Spaniard. Cole Palmer, who was in a similar situation to the one McAtee finds himself in at the moment, showed it was possible to move away from the Etihad Stadium and enjoy success elsewhere - could McAtee follow that path?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Interest from Newcastle United comes amid a renewed focus to sign young players to bolster their first-team ranks with McAtee and Southampton’s Tyler Dibling among those listed as potential targets during the winter window. However, Newcastle may be forced to be patient in the market with PSR to contend with and comments from Guardiola which hint at a bigger role in the first-team for McAtee.

Reflecting on McAtee’s contributions during his side’s win over Leicester and speaking ahead of their clash against West Ham on Saturday, Guardiola admitted McAtee has given him food for thought: “Yes. It made me believe that he should have more minutes.

“But he is young and there are a lot of games to play. I have big respect for how he behaves in the locker room.”