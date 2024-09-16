Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dermot Gallagher has explained the bizarre reason why Jason Tindall was shown a yellow card during Newcastle United’s win over Wolves on Sunday.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Tindall was booked by referee Chris Kavanagh during the second half of Newcastle’s win over Wolves. The Magpies at the time were 1-0 down and chasing a way to get back into the game following Mario Lemina’s first-half opener.

However, in their haste to get a way back into the contest, Tindall was booked after throwing a ball that was on a cone to Joe Willock to take a quick throw in. Willock would ultimately concede a foul throw, making Tindall’s quick thinking and resulting yellow card redundant.

Explaining Kavanagh’s decision to book Tindall on Sky Sports Ref Watch, Gallagher said: “Only the players can get the ball off the cone. Jason is obviously wanting to get the play underway quickly.”

Unlike their opening two games of the season which saw a controversial red card for Fabian Schar and a late disallowed goal for Bournemouth, the clash at Molineux was relatively controversy free. However, there was one moment that saw the visitors screaming for a penalty after the ball appeared to strike Craig Dawson on the hand.

VAR checked the decision but swiftly agreed with Kavanagh and the game was allowed to play on. On that call, Gallagher said: “If you watch, it comes off his own body, bounces and hits his arm. His arm is where you would expect it to be for making that challenge.

“Again, far, far better interpretation of handball. We’re in a far better place after four rounds than we were last year.”