Kieran Trippier had been linked with a move away from Newcastle United during the summer transfer window.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Trippier has yet to start a Premier League game for Newcastle United this season, but he played a crucial role in helping the Magpies overturn a 1-0 deficit against Wolves at Molineux on Sunday. Trippier replaced Tino Livramento in the 64th minute with his presence playing a calming role which allowed stunning strikes from Fabian Schar and Harvey Barnes to transform their fortunes.

Things could have been so different for the former England international, however, had the Magpies allowed Trippier to leave the club this summer amid speculation linking him with a move to the Turkish Super Lig. Everton were also reportedly among the clubs interested in Trippier’s signature with a potential reunion alongside Sean Dyche on the cards for the 33-year-old.

However, Newcastle United resisted interest with Eddie Howe reiterating Trippier’s importance to the squad as those transfer rumours began to swirl: “I was surprised at the stories that have come out.” Howe said last month. “He’s a valuable member of the squad, his professionalism has been first-class.”

And that view is shared by Newcastle United fans following a poll ran by the Shields Gazette. In that poll, Newcastle United fans were asked whether they believe the club should have sold Trippier this summer.

A massive 72% of respondents believe the club made the right decision in keeping hold of the defender, with just 28% voting that they should have allowed Trippier to leave.