Dermot Gallagher has revealed why VAR was correct in ruling-out a Bournemouth goal against Newcastle United on Saturday.

Bournemouth ran-out comfortable 4-1 winners against Newcastle United with two stoppage time strikes from Justin Kluivert and Milos Kerkez capping off a brilliant display from Andoni Iraola’s side. However, their victory could have been cemented far earlier than it was when Dango Ouattara was denied a goal by VAR.

VAR getting involved was a familiar feeling for Ouattara who had a late winner against the Magpies at the Vitality Stadium controversially chalked-off. Despite nothing being wrong with his finish at St James’ Park, the technology stepped in on Saturday to judge that the ball had gone out of play in the build-up to the goal, with the Cherries receiving just a corner instead of a third goal.

Speaking on Sky Sports Ref Watch, Gallagher believes that this was an ‘excellent’ use of VAR and explained why this incident was different to the one seen in the north London derby last week where Spurs were aggrieved that technology did not step in to award a clear goal-kick rather than a corner before Arsenal netted their equaliser: “Excellent [use of VAR].” Gallagher said.

“The ball has gone out, the assistant couldn’t see it across the pitch. It raised a number of questions on social media, people asking about why is this a factual decision being given by VAR when the one last week [during] Arsenal v Tottenham where the ball went out for a corner and not a goal-kick. What’s the difference?

“Well the difference is here a goal was scored. It went in the net so VAR checks for offside and then if there is an offence in the build-up and the offence was the ball was out of play.”

Gallagher went on to explain that there is no time limit for a ‘phase of play’ and that despite Outtara eventually tapping the ball home past Dubravka after Bournemouth recycled the ball, the correct call was made to disallow the goal and award a corner after Sandro Tonali’s failed clearance. The Magpies now have to dust themselves off before they make the long trip to the south coast to face Southampton at St Mary’s on Saturday.