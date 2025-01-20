Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Southampton will have one of their key players available to face Newcastle United on Saturday after escaping a potential red card.

Southampton will have Flynn Downes available to face Newcastle United on Saturday afternoon despite a controversial incident between himself and Morgan Gibbs-White during their defeat to Nottingham Forest on Sunday afternoon. Downes caught the Forest man with a forearm, but was not shown a red card by Anthony Taylor with VAR not stepping in to overturn the decision.

Downes has made 20 appearances for the Saints this season and has been one of their key players throughout the campaign. He is likely to make a 21st at the weekend against Newcastle United after avoiding punishment for that challenge on Gibbs-White.

Speaking on Sky Sports Ref Watch, former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher admitted that the 26-year-old was ‘unwise’ in the moment but that Taylor was correct in not showing a red card.

Gallagher said: “I think because he’s very close he doesn’t get the speed and intensity, but it’s not a wise challenge is it? He certainly doesn’t get the ball, he gets him with his forearm and just does not get the ball. Very unwise challenge.

“Probably not [a red card] because it’s so close but not wise.”

Former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock was in agreement with Gallagher, however, Sue Smith believes that Downes was ‘lucky’ to escape punishment and believes that if the referee had shown Downes a red card, then it wouldn’t have been overturned by the technology. “I think he’s lucky,” Smith said, “because, like you said, he’s making the referee make a decision and you know when you go in for a challenge you will try and get your arm around but it’s that second action that’s a bit more aggressive and hits Gibbs-White in the face.

“I think he’s lucky not to get a red there and if the ref gives it, then it doesn’t get overturned and vice versa.”

Had Downes been shown a red card, he would have missed the clash against Newcastle United on Saturday as well as their upcoming matches against Ipswich Town and Burnley.