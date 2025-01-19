Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United face Birmingham City in the next round of the FA Cup - and could come up against a familiar face.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Newcastle United’s reward for beating League Two Bromley in the Third Round of the FA Cup is a trip to St Andrew’s to face League One side Birmingham City. The Blues are looking for an immediate return to the Championship after being relegated from the second-tier last season and have enjoyed a very good campaign to date.

Newcastle and Birmingham met in the FA Cup back in 2017, with United eventually triumphing in a replay at St James’ Park following a 1-1 draw at St Andrew’s. Starting in defence for the Magpies in both of those games was Grant Hanley.

Hanley spent just one season at St James’ Park, playing just 17 times in all competitions before moving on to join Norwich City in August 2017. Eight years on from his single season spell on Tyneside, Hanley could line-up against them for Birmingham City when the two meet in the FA Cup next month.

Hanley began the campaign with the Canaries, his eighth season with the club since leaving St James’ Park. However, he made just four appearances during the first-half of the campaign and was allowed to join Birmingham on a free transfer on Friday.

Birmingham become the fourth club of Hanley’s career in England following spells at Carrow Road, St James’ Park and Ewood Park. Hanley enjoyed a very successful time at Blackburn Rovers, making 200 appearances for the club before moving to the north east for £5.5m in 2016.