Roma’s former sporting director, Tiago Pito, has revealed he would be interested in a role at Newcastle United if the Magpies’ search for a sporting director landed them at his door. Newcastle’s current sporting director, Dan Ashworth, was placed on gardening leave last month amid interest from Manchester United.

CEO Darren Eales confirmed that Newcastle’s search for Ashworth’s replacement has begun and a whole host of names have already been linked with a move to Tyneside. Former Liverpool sporting director Michael Edwards and Bournemouth’s Richard Hughes had been two of those linked with a potential move to Tyneside, however, they are both now expected to work together at Liverpool in the post-Jurgen Klopp era at Anfield.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Pinto, meanwhile, left AS Roma back in January in a role he had held for three years. During that time, Pinto employed fellow countryman Jose Mourinho to manage the team as he delivered a Europa Conference League title to the Italian capital back in 2022.

Speaking to the i, Pinto admitted that he would be interested in a role at Newcastle United should the club come calling: “If a big club like Newcastle asks to speak to you, of course you’re interested,” he said.

“I know the club’s story very well because Sir Bobby Robson was a big personality in Portugal and we associated him with Newcastle. I followed the club because of that passion.

“The work the new ownership has done has been very impressive – with a clever strategy they’ve come from a relegation fight to the Champions League so there’s huge potential at Newcastle. I don’t know if the interest is true or not but who would say no to a project like that?”

If Pinto is someone the Magpies are interested in adding to their ranks, then speculation that Mourinho could follow him to Tyneside will undoubtedly grow. The former Chelsea and Manchester United man has been heavily-linked with becoming Newcastle United manager throughout his career - with speculation gaining even bigger headlines when he left Roma earlier this year.

Eddie Howe’s position as head coach is not believed to be under any threat, but Mourinho’s presence whilst he is out of work will forever mean reports and speculation will follow. Few people have worked as closely with Mourinho as Pinto and he revealed just what working with the 61-year-old is like on a day to day basis:

“Don’t get me wrong, when you work with a man with such a huge profile, it’s demanding.” Pinto admitted. “And he is demanding because he has achieved so much and has high standards.

“Don’t forget that I’m Portuguese and I started to work with him when I was 36. For a young sporting director to work normally with Mourinho, it’s not possible.

