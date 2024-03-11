Newcastle United star set for Chelsea reunion after historic Wolves moment

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United travel to the capital on the back of an impressive 3-0 win over Wolves last weekend in a result that lifted them up to 8th in the Premier League table. They currently sit four points above tonight’s opponents Chelsea as the race for European qualification heats up.

A win for Eddie Howe’s side wouldn’t only put them seven points ahead of the Blues, but it would also complete a league double over their opponents. Newcastle defeated Mauricio Pochettino’s side 4-1 at St James’ Park back in November - in a game that saw Howe forced to name three goalkeepers and four academy players on the bench.

One player who did feature on that afternoon was Tino Livramento who played at left-back in absence of Dan Burn who was sidelined with injury. Livramento has impressed greatly since moving from Southampton in the summer and scored his first Magpies goal last weekend, capping off their win against Wolves with a brilliant solo goal.

Livramento will be returning to familiar surroundings on Monday night having come through the ranks at Chelsea before moving to St Mary’s. Speaking to the Gazette about the challenges Newcastle will face against the Blues on Monday night, Livramento said: “They’re going to pose a lot of challenges but we will focus on ourselves and how we can impact the game. We’re looking forward to the challenge.