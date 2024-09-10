Former Newcastle United winger Amadou Diallo has reportedly joined fourth-tier French side Bordeaux.

Diallo made his Premier League debut for Newcastle United as a late substitute during their 4-1 win over Chelsea at St James’ Park in November. The 21-year-old, who moved to St James’ park from West Ham in 2022 and made just one senior appearance for the Magpies, despite being a regular feature in their Under-21’s set up.

Diallo was released by Newcastle United this summer and had been a free agent ever since confirming his departure from the club in May. Taking to Instagram, Diallo wrote: “My time at @nufc has come to an end,” the former England Under-17 international posted.

“Firstly, I would like to thank the club for giving me the great opportunity of playing for them. I would also like to give a massive thank you to the fans for their support as I really enjoyed representing the club.”

Clubs in the EFL and in Scotland had tracked the winger last season, however, according to reports from French publication Sud Ouest, Diallo has instead joined Bordeaux as they look to rebuild following a summer that saw them demoted to the fourth-tier due to financial issues. The six-time champions of France now face a long road back to Ligue 1 with Diallo among those being tasked with helping the fallen giants back to the upper-echelons of French football.

Bordeaux required a stoppage time equaliser from their goalkeeper Lassana Diabate to rescue a draw from them on the opening day of the season.