Eddie Howe finally gets transfer wish following fresh twist in Newcastle United saga

Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier has been linked with a move away from St James’ Park in recent weeks.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former England international ended the summer transfer window with a cloud over his future at St James’ Park amid reported interest from Everton. Trippier has not started a Premier League game for Newcastle United this season, with Tino Livramento having been selected by Eddie Howe for their games against Southampton, Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur.

Much like January when reports of interest and bids from Bayern Munich arose, Trippier remained on Tyneside when the transfer window closed, however, he was then again linked with a move to Turkey. Four clubs, namely Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce, Istanbul Basaksehir, Eyupspor and Beskitas had reportedly shown interest in his signature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unlike in England and Europe’s ‘top five’ leagues, the Turkish transfer window did not close on 30 August and remains open for clubs to trade.

This opened up the possibility that the Magpies could lose Trippier without being able to replace him until the January window opened. That possibility was shut down by Eddie Howe, however, with the Magpies head coach reiterating his desire to see the 33-year-old stay at St James’ Park.

Asked about reports linking Trippier with an exit, he said: “Business as usual. Tripps has trained really well this week.

“I was surprised at the stories that have come out. He’s a valuable member of the squad, his professionalism has been first-class. He’s trained really well since he’s come back from the Euros.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think he’s only had two weeks training, hence the reason not to start him at the weekend, also Tino has had a very good season and again, that’s the situation, he continues to be very valuable for us.”

Howe continued: “I hope [he will stay]. I can never answer these questions with absolute certainty, because that’s football. The transfer window is always unpredictable but my wish is that he stays here.”

It seems that Howe finally has his wish, with Sky Sports reporting that the four Turkish clubs that were interested in signing Trippier have ‘given up’ hope of landing his signature. Trippier, who announced his retirement from international duty last month, has had a fortnight off to recover ahead of Newcastle’s trip to face Wolves on Sunday.