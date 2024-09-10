£28m Newcastle United man can solve Lee Carsley’s major England weakness

Has one Newcastle United star given Lee Carsley food for thought ahead of the next international break?

Lewis Hall starred as England Under-21’s defeated Austria at Luton Town’s Kenilworth Road on Monday night. The young Three Lions side put their visitors to the sword in a dominating win with Hall grabbing two assists for his country.

Both were almost identical with the Magpies man picking up the ball high up on the left before sending a wicked cross across the box. The first found James McAtee who volleyed home well with the second finding Tom Fellows at the back post to poke home.

Hall was just one of three England players to play the full 90 on Monday night, with goalkeeper James Beadle and right-back Jack Hinshelwood also completing the full match. But it was Hall’s attacking threat and delivery that saw him stand out on a good night for his country - and one that may have given Carsley something to think about when he announces his squad for the next set of international games.

As was an issue during this summer’s European Championship, England have a real dearth of options at left-back with Levi Colwill picked to play there against the Republic of Ireland at the weekend, despite playing at centre-back for his club Chelsea. Kieran Trippier’s retirement has limited the options for a makeshift left-back and Luke Shaw’s continued absence for Manchester United means there is a hole that needs to be filled - could Hall be the answer?

His form for Newcastle United this season suggests maybe not, although there aren’t too many of his club colleagues that can say they have been at the top of their games so far this campaign. A quirk of international football means that Hall, despite not being a guaranteed starter for Newcastle against Wolves on Sunday, would be someone Carsley is looking at to fill that void in the England back line.

It took some time for Hall to adapt to life at left-back at St James’ Park following his loan and then £28m permanent transfer from Chelsea, but an impressive end to last campaign and showcasing his talents on the international stage could mean a full senior debut is just around the corner.