Newcastle United remain interested in Everton striker – but no formal bid made

Newcastle United remain interested in signing Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin this summer, according to The Athletic.

The 25-year-old endured an injury-hit season on Merseyside in 2021-22 and his future at Goodison Park appears uncertain.

The Toffees are understood to be willing to listen to offers for the England forward but are yet to receive any formal bids so far. Newcastle had reportedly been quoted £60million by Everton for Calvert-Lewin but they would be hoping to secure the player for a considerably lower transfer fee.

Borussia Dortmund hand Newcastle United Hugo Ekitike transfer boost following £28m bid for former West Ham United striker

Newcastle’s chances of signing Hugo Ekitike from Reims appear to have increased with one of their main rivals for the forward’s signature now looking at options elsewhere.

Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund were reportedly interested in the 20-year-old but they have now bid £28million for Ajax striker Sebastien Haller.

The former West Ham United man scored 34 goals in 43 appearances for the Amsterdam outfit last season.

Newcastle are understood to have agreed a transfer fee with Reims to sign Ekitike but they are yet to agree personal terms amid interest from the likes of Dortmund and Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain.

But with the German club now eyeing other attacking options and PSG yet to make a formal offer, Newcastle are in pole position to complete a move for Ekitike.

Another Newcastle exit looms?

Championship side Middlesbrough are reportedly considering a summer move for Newcastle goalkeeper Karl Darlow.

Darlow was previously subject to a £5million bid from Boro in 2017 and is now attracting their interest once again, according to The Athletic.

The 31-year-old made just eight Premier League appearances last season and is currently second choice to Martin Dubravka in between the sticks.

Newcastle are currently looking to strengthen their goalkeeping options this summer while also letting both Darlow and 25-year-old Freddie Woodman leave this transfer window.