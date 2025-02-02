Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A former Magpies midfielder grabbed his first senior goal and earned a point on his debut for his new club.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Newcastle United midfielder Jamie Miley described marking his Hartlepool United debut with a late equaliser in a 1-1 draw at Braintree Town as ‘extra special’.

The Magpies academy product made a number of appearances for Eddie Howe’s side during pre-season and earned senior experience during a loan spell with League Two club Newport County during the first half of the season. However, with his United contract entering its final six months, Miley was given permission to talk to Pools and officially joined the National League play-off contenders last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After being named on the bench for Saturday’s game at Braintree, the 21-year-old was introduced into the action just before his new side fell behind midway through the second-half - but he introduced himself to the travelling support in some style with a late goal to earn a point for Lennie Lawrence’s men.

Speaking after the game, he told the club website: “Obviously it was nice to make my debut and to get the goal at the end was extra special for me on my debut. It was good on a personal note but I think we should have won the game comfortably in the end. I think the amount of chances we had, the game should have probably been finished before the goal at the end. On another day, it could have been three or four, but today, unfortunately, it wasn’t.

“It was brilliant (to get the goal), you’ve got all of the emotions going through you. I couldn’t believe the first one when it dropped to my feet and hit the bar. For it to drop at me feet again and go in the back of the net, it was brilliant for me. It’s something I’m wanting to add to my game more, goals, so hopefully I can keep that going and add a few in. On a debut, you can’t get any better than scoring really.”

Miley and his team-mates will now turn their attention towards next weekend’s visit to Sutton United as they face a side sat two points and two places above them in the National League table.

Your next Newcastle United read: Paul Mitchell planning fresh Newcastle United additions as official statement issued