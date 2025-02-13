Newcastle United face Brighton in the FA Cup Fifth Round next month.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Magpies have defeated Bromley and Birmingham City so far in this season’s FA Cup and will welcome Premier League opponents to St James’ Park in the Fifth Round. Whilst dates and times for the eight ties set to be played that weekend have yet to be confirmed, the FA have made a major announcement that will impact seven of those eight games.

The FA have revealed that ‘Semi-Automated Offside Technology’ will be used in the Fifth Round in games being played at a Premier League stadium. That means that only the Lancashire-derby between Preston North End and Burnley will not use the technology.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Semi-automated offside technology was first introduced at the 2022 Qatar World Cup and has since been used in Serie A, La Liga as well as the Champions League. The technology aims to speed up VAR checks for offside by making the process automated with the use of bespoke cameras.

If the trial is successful in the next round of the FA Cup, then the technology could be implemented by the Premier League. The implementation of semi-automated offside technology has been delayed in English football’s top-flight, but it could make an appearance by the end of the current season.

VAR will also be used in the Fifth Round of the FA Cup, with the technology having been scrapped for the Third and Fourth Rounds by the FA. Newcastle United’s clash with Brighton, therefore, will have both VAR and semi-automated offside technology in action when they square-off on the weekend of March 1.

FA VAR and semi-automated offside statement

A statement released by the FA read: ‘Video Assistant Referees [VAR] will be active across all eight ties of this season’s Emirates FA Cup fifth round proper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘This will include in-stadium VAR announcements, where match officials will announce their final decision in relation to reviewed incidents to provide improved clarity and understanding for spectators and viewers.

‘The fifth round will also utilise Semi-Automated Offside Technology in all seven matches taking place at Premier League stadiums, which is the first time it will be used live in competitive matches in English football.

‘The new technology will be introduced in the Emirates FA Cup fifth round, in collaboration with the Premier League and the Professional Game Match Officials Limited [PGMOL], following an extensive testing period that has taken place during the 2024-25 season. Following successful live operation in the Emirates FA Cup, the Premier League will look to implement the system later this season.

‘Semi-Automated Offside Technology will provide more efficient placement of the virtual offside line, based on optical player tracking, and produce virtual graphics to ensure an enhanced in-stadium and broadcast experience for supporters. The operation of Semi-Automated Offside Technology does not change the accuracy of the decision making but enhances the speed and efficiency of the process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘This season’s Emirates FA Cup fifth round is set for the weekend of Saturday 1 March, and the match schedule will be confirmed in due course.’

Your next Newcastle United read: Premier League delete Arne Slot ban statement ahead of Newcastle United double header