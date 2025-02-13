Newcastle United confirm ‘no-brainer’ transfer move as right-winger joins club

Newcastle United have confirmed the signing of Kyle Fitzgerald from Galway United.

Fitzgerald will join Newcastle United’s academy ranks, following in the footsteps of fellow Galway United academy graduate Alex Murphy to make the switch to Tyneside. Murphy, who is currently on-loan at Bolton Wanderers having made brief cameo appearances in the Premier League last season, will be keen on breaking into Eddie Howe’s first-team when he returns, something that Fitzgerald will have his eyes on in years to come.

Having turned 18 last month, Fitzgerald has spent time training with the Newcastle United Under-21’s squad and spent some time on trial with the club last summer before penning a permanent deal with the club. Speaking about his move to Tyneside and the influence of having players like Murphy to look up to, Fitzgerald said: “I'm very happy.

“I had a few conversations with different clubs but as soon as Newcastle came in, it was a no-brainer for me. I was on trial in the summer and I really liked the city, people and the atmosphere at St. James' Park. I want to play for fans who really enjoy hard work, goals and creative players.

“The project really attracted me. Steve Harper and Paul Midgley (Head of Youth Recruitment) showed me the pathway of players such as Alex Murphy, who has came through Galway's Academy and then signed for Newcastle like myself.

“I used to go to the same school as Alex but I was two or three years younger than him. I did look up to him because he was in Galway's first-team when I was at the Academy. Hopefully, I can follow in similar footsteps.”

Under Diarmuid O’Carroll, who replaced Ben Dawson as Under-21’s manager earlier this season, the Magpies have enjoyed a decent season in the PL2 and have already taken more points this season, 20, than they managed during the whole of last campaign, despite having played seven games fewer this term. Fitzgerald will have a big role to play between now and the end of the season with his first task to get acquainted with his new teammates.

“They were very welcoming with me and the likes of Heff (Cathal Heffernan), who is also Irish, helped to introduce me into the group and I'm getting on very well with them,” Fitzgerald added.

“Coming from Ireland into an English academy, there's a massive difference in quality and training. Back home, I was only training three nights a week whereas, at Newcastle, I'm training five to six mornings and then playing a match at the weekend.

“It's a massive step up but I think I've embraced it well. I've already completed a few weeks of training with the under-18s and under-21s squads so I think I've already come on as a player in terms of quality but also as a person, getting to know the staff and players.

“Being away from home can be tough but, with the international team, I'm away a lot in different countries so I'm used to that but this is different because I'll be away for a lot of months without getting home.

“My host family is very nice, though, and I'm really enjoying it. I would say the Geordie people are similar enough to the Irish and are very friendly so I like being among them.”

