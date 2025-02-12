West Ham have reportedly shown interest in signing Callum Wilson this summer.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wilson has recently returned from injury and netted his first goal of the season with a strike against Birmingham City at St Andrew’s on Saturday evening. The 32-year-old is out of contract at St James’ Park at the end of the season with his future on Tyneside currently up-in-the-air.

The Magpies are believed to have an option to trigger an extension to his current contract, but there is no guarantee that they will exercise that option. If that turns out to be the case, then Wilson will leave St James’ Park as a free agent this summer and despite his injury record, will undoubtedly have a number of clubs sniffing around for him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of those, according to TalkSport, could be West Ham. The Hammers, currently managed by Graham Potter, have been in the market for a striker for a number of transfer windows and have been linked with a move for Wilson in years gone by.

Niclas Fullkrug, their big-money signing from Borussia Dortmund in the summer, has failed to set the world alight at the London Stadium whilst Michail Antonio may not play again after he was involved in a serious car accident in December - one he sustained a fractured leg in. Wilson, meanwhile, despite all his injury issues has enjoyed a fantastic goalscoring record against West Ham during his career, netting 12 times in just 15 appearances against them for both Bournemouth and Newcastle United.

Between now and the end of the campaign, however, Wilson will be keen to stay fit and help Newcastle United in their aims to end their seven-decade wait for domestic silverware whilst also aiding in their push to qualify for the Champions League. With Alexander Isak in red-hot form, Wilson will act as cover for the Swedish international and provide a fantastic option off the bench in matches.

However, all that comes with the caveat that Wilson is able to stay fit between now and the end of the campaign. If he does, then Howe envisages him having a major role to play in his squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He's such an important player and he does take the burden off Alex, which is so important as well,” Howe said. “He's a massive player for us. He's got physical attributes, he understands the game, his game management is second to none.

“And he can score goals, which is such a rare commodity. And we don't have a lot of attacking players at the moment, so getting Callum back is like a new signing for us.

“That's why Callum's a really valuable player for us. I think it seems like the art of goal scoring and strikers, that they're diminishing.

“I don't see a huge number of strikers in world football that can do what Callum can do. The big thing for us is, can we keep him fit, keep him on the pitch? And then there's no doubting his ability.”

Your next Newcastle United read: £84m Newcastle United trio missing from official training ground update ahead of Man City clash