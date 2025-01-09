Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United and Aston Villa have been charged by the FA following an incident at half-time of their Premier League meeting.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jason Tindall and Aston Villa analyst Victor Manas were sent off by Anthony Taylor following a confrontation between players and staff at half-time of their meeting on Boxing Day. Tensions rose throughout the first-half of that match after Jhon Duran was shown a red card, and subsequently handed a three-match ban, for raking his studs down the back of Fabian Schar.

Tindall and Manas were shown a red card by Taylor with the Newcastle United assistant unable to join Eddie Howe on the touchline for the remainder of the match. An investigation by the FA into the incident has since taken place with the two clubs, Tindall and Manas now having until Monday 13 January to respond to the charges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement released by the FA read: ‘Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Jason Tindall and Victor Manas have been charged following a mass confrontation during the Premier League fixture on Thursday 26 December 2024.

‘It’s alleged that during the half-time interval, both clubs failed to ensure that their players and/or technical area occupants did not behave in a way which is improper and/or provocative within the tunnel area.

‘It’s also alleged that during the same incident, the Newcastle United Assistant Manager and Aston Villa Analyst acted in an improper manner.

‘The clubs and participants have until Monday 13 January 2025 to respond to the charges.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite being shown a red card on Boxing Day, Tindall has been allowed to join Howe on the touchline for their three matches since that incident. Wins over Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal have followed since that game with Newcastle United having won seven matches in a row in all competitions.

Villa, meanwhile, lost their appeal into Duran’s red card and suspension and were without the Colombian international during their draw with Brighton and win over Leicester City at the weekend. Duran will serve the final match of his suspension this weekend when Villa face West Ham in the FA Cup Third Round on Friday night.