Newcastle United to trigger January clause as midfielder set for permanent transfer
Newcastle United midfielder Jamie Miley is reportedly set to leave Tyneside on a permanent basis this month. Miley has spent the first-half of the season on-loan at League Two side Newport County but has made just eight appearances so far this season.
Miley suffered an injury after making his debut for Newport and was sidelined for seven weeks following a hernia. He returned to action at the end of October but back spasms meant he then didn’t feature again until Boxing Day.
According to Football Insider, the Magpies are expected to recall Miley from his loan spell at Newport this month with a view to allowing him to leave on a permanent basis. Miley has just six months left on his current deal at St James’ Park and reportedly has suitors in League One and League Two.
Miley, who turns 21 later this month, has yet to make a senior competitive appearance for Newcastle United, but played a major role during the club’s pre-season campaign. With younger brother Lewis out injured, Sandro Tonali suspended and Bruno Guimaraes given extra time off following his international commitments with Brazil, Miley featured regularly as part of Eddie Howe’s midfield three during the summer and impressed, particularly in games against Championship side Hull City and Girona, who have played Champions League football this season.
The January transfer window closes at 11pm on Monday 3 February with the deadline in the EFL the same as the Premier League.
