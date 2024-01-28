Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Magpies progressed to the last-16 of the competition for only the second time since 2006 with a 2-0 win at Fulham on Saturday. Sean Longstaff and Dan Burn scored for Eddie Howe's side to secure progression at Craven Cottage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But their reward was another FA Cup match away from home having beaten rivals Sunderland 3-0 at the Stadium of Light in the third round. They will play the winners of Blackburn Rovers v Wrexham which takes place on Monday evening (7:30pm kick-off).

The tie will take place the week commencing Monday, February 26.

There are just two guaranteed all Premier League ties in the fifth round with Luton Town hosting holders Manchester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers facing Brighton & Hove Albion.

Nottingham Forest could also face Manchester United at the City Ground should both top flight sides win their ties against Bristol City and Newport County respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One all Premier League tie in the fourth round is still yet to be concluded with Chelsea and Aston Villa drawing 0-0 on Friday. The winners of the replay face the winners of the Plymouth Argyle v Leeds United replay next month.

Non-league Maidstone United will travel to either Sheffield Wednesday or Coventry City from the Championship in the fifth round.

Here is the FA Cup fifth round draw in full: