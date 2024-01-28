Newcastle United, Man Utd & Leeds discover FA Cup fifth round opponents - subject to replays
FA Cup fifth round draw: Newcastle United have been drawn away in the FA Cup fifth round.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Newcastle United have been drawn away to Blackburn Rovers or Wrexham in the FA Cup fifth round.
The Magpies progressed to the last-16 of the competition for only the second time since 2006 with a 2-0 win at Fulham on Saturday. Sean Longstaff and Dan Burn scored for Eddie Howe's side to secure progression at Craven Cottage.
But their reward was another FA Cup match away from home having beaten rivals Sunderland 3-0 at the Stadium of Light in the third round. They will play the winners of Blackburn Rovers v Wrexham which takes place on Monday evening (7:30pm kick-off).
The tie will take place the week commencing Monday, February 26.
There are just two guaranteed all Premier League ties in the fifth round with Luton Town hosting holders Manchester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers facing Brighton & Hove Albion.
Nottingham Forest could also face Manchester United at the City Ground should both top flight sides win their ties against Bristol City and Newport County respectively.
One all Premier League tie in the fourth round is still yet to be concluded with Chelsea and Aston Villa drawing 0-0 on Friday. The winners of the replay face the winners of the Plymouth Argyle v Leeds United replay next month.
Non-league Maidstone United will travel to either Sheffield Wednesday or Coventry City from the Championship in the fifth round.
Here is the FA Cup fifth round draw in full:
Blackburn Rovers or Wrexham v Newcastle Chelsea or Aston Villa vs Leeds United or Plymouth Argyle Bournemouth vs Leicester City Liverpool or Norwich vs Watford or Southampton Bristol City or Nottingham Forest vs Newport County or Manchester United Wolves vs Brighton Sheffield Wednesday or Coventry City vs Maidstone United Luton Town vs Manchester City