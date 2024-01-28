Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There are just days left in the January transfer window and Newcastle United, much like many of their Premier League rivals, haven’t been too active in the transfer market. The whole transfer window has been quiet across Europe and not too much is expected between now and Thursday night’s deadline, however, it takes just one domino to fall for that all to change:

What is the current transfer state of play at Newcastle United?

Much like the beginning of Red Dwarf, Newcastle United’s transfer plans remain in stasis and only a major movement will disrupt that. Any incoming transfer relies on a departure and whilst there have been plenty of reports surrounding the future of some of their big players, something seismic will have to happen to see any of these players leave between now and 11pm on Thursday night.

The club won’t sell just for the sake of it and as Howe admitted in regards to Callum Wilson on Friday, it simply wouldn’t make sense to sell anyone without an adequate replacement lined up. Of course, they will have their targets and be ready to make a move should they be forced into action, but the final few days or even hours of the January transfer window is far from the ideal time to be scrabbling around in the transfer market.

Like many Premier League teams, Newcastle will likely have a quiet end of the window and they will be hoping their current resources are enough for them to achieve their objectives in the second half of the campaign.

Why did they miss out on Kalvin Phillips?

Upon entering the window, it seemed as though Newcastle was Phillips’ most likely destination with the former Leeds United man set to be given another chance at regular Premier League football. That has happened, although it will come at the London Stadium.

Newcastle were interested in Phillips, but were put off by Manchester City’s initial demands and were never in the financial position to pay a full loan package, believed to be between six and seven million pounds, for a player they would only have until the summer.

Speaking about Phillips, Howe admitted the club moved away from a deal because of ‘financial reasons’: "We had to step away from that one due to financial reasons," Howe said. "I don’t want to go into too much detail but it was financial-related."

Newcastle’s reluctance to sanction a deal for a Premier League proven player that would have improved a position they were sorely lacking in summarises perfectly the precarious position they find themselves in attempting to stay within FFP and PSR regulations. That is a battle they will have to face window after window unless a major sale occurs.

Kalvin Phillips has joined West Ham on loan until the end of the season.

Have Bayern Munich ended their interest in Kieran Trippier?

Yes. Bayern have reportedly moved onto the signing of Galatasaray defender Sacha Boey after failing to find a breakthrough in negotiations for Trippier.