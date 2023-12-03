Stunning FA Cup third-round draw sees Newcastle United, Sunderland, Liverpool & Arsenal face-off
FA Cup draw: Newcastle United's third-round opponents have been revealed - and it's a big one.
Newcastle United have been drawn away to local rivals Sunderland in the FA Cup third-round in early 2024.
The fixture will take place at the Stadium of Light on the weekend of January 5 to January 7 2024. It comes between Newcastle's Premier League matches away to Liverpool and at home to Manchester City on New Year's Day and January 13.
Newcastle haven't played Sunderland in a competitive match since a 1-1 draw at St James' Park in 2016. The Magpies haven't beaten The Black Cats since a 1-0 win at the Stadium of Light in August 2011.
Since the sides last met in a league match, Newcastle have been relegated to the Championship, promoted back to the Premier League and now compete in the Champions League. Meanwhile, Sunderland have suffered a double relegation to League One, where they spent four seasons before being promoted back to the Championship in 2022.
While Newcastle reached the Carabao Cup final last season and are in the quarter-final this campaign, they have a dramatically contrasting FA Cup record under Eddie Howe. The Magpies have been knocked out by League One opposition in the third-round in each of the previous two seasons.
Cambridge United won 1-0 at St James' Park in 2022. The U's are one of only five teams to have beaten Howe's Newcastle at St James' Park along with Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund.
Last season, Newcastle were beaten 2-1 at Sheffield Wednesday. The Magpies' 1955 FA Cup win remains the club's most recent domestic honour.
FA Cup third-round draw in full...
- Luton vs Bolton
- Shrewsbury vs Wrexham or Yeovill
- Arsenal vs Liverpool
- Stoke vs Brighton
- Norwich vs Crewe Alexandra
- West Ham vs Bristol City
- Tottenham vs Burnley
- Fulham vs Rotherham
- West Brom vs Aldershot or Stockport
- Southampton vs Alfreton or Walsall
- AFC Wimbledon or Ramsgate vs Ipswich
- Peterborough vs Leeds
- Millwall vs Leicester
- Watford vs Chesterfield or Leyton Orient
- Sunderland vs Newcastle
- Sheffield Wednesday vs Cardiff City
- Crystal Palace vs Everton
- Middlesbrough vs Aston Villa
- Nottingham Forest vs Blackpool or Forest Green Rovers
- Wigan vs Man Utd
- Man City vs Huddersfield
- Blackburn vs Cambridge
- Gillingham vs Sheffield United
- Swansea City vs Morecambe
- Chelsea vs Preston North End
- QPR vs Bournemouth
- Coventry City vs Oxford United
- Brentford vs Wolves
- Plymouth Argyle vs Sutton United
- Maidstone United vs Stevenage or Port Vale
- Newport County or Barnet vs Eastleigh or Reading
- Hull City vs Birmingham City