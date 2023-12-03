FA Cup draw: Newcastle United's third-round opponents have been revealed - and it's a big one.

Newcastle United have been drawn away to local rivals Sunderland in the FA Cup third-round in early 2024.

The fixture will take place at the Stadium of Light on the weekend of January 5 to January 7 2024. It comes between Newcastle's Premier League matches away to Liverpool and at home to Manchester City on New Year's Day and January 13.

Newcastle haven't played Sunderland in a competitive match since a 1-1 draw at St James' Park in 2016. The Magpies haven't beaten The Black Cats since a 1-0 win at the Stadium of Light in August 2011.

Since the sides last met in a league match, Newcastle have been relegated to the Championship, promoted back to the Premier League and now compete in the Champions League. Meanwhile, Sunderland have suffered a double relegation to League One, where they spent four seasons before being promoted back to the Championship in 2022.

While Newcastle reached the Carabao Cup final last season and are in the quarter-final this campaign, they have a dramatically contrasting FA Cup record under Eddie Howe. The Magpies have been knocked out by League One opposition in the third-round in each of the previous two seasons.

Cambridge United won 1-0 at St James' Park in 2022. The U's are one of only five teams to have beaten Howe's Newcastle at St James' Park along with Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund.

Last season, Newcastle were beaten 2-1 at Sheffield Wednesday. The Magpies' 1955 FA Cup win remains the club's most recent domestic honour.

FA Cup third-round draw in full...

Luton vs Bolton

Shrewsbury vs Wrexham or Yeovill

Arsenal vs Liverpool

Stoke vs Brighton

Norwich vs Crewe Alexandra

West Ham vs Bristol City

Tottenham vs Burnley

Fulham vs Rotherham

West Brom vs Aldershot or Stockport

Southampton vs Alfreton or Walsall

AFC Wimbledon or Ramsgate vs Ipswich

Peterborough vs Leeds

Millwall vs Leicester

Watford vs Chesterfield or Leyton Orient

Sunderland vs Newcastle

Sheffield Wednesday vs Cardiff City

Crystal Palace vs Everton

Middlesbrough vs Aston Villa

Nottingham Forest vs Blackpool or Forest Green Rovers

Wigan vs Man Utd

Man City vs Huddersfield

Blackburn vs Cambridge

Gillingham vs Sheffield United

Swansea City vs Morecambe

Chelsea vs Preston North End