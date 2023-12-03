Newcastle United transfers: What is the current state of play heading into the January transfer window?

The January transfer window could be a transformative month on Tyneside and one that helps propel the team towards their dreams of qualifying for European football again next season. After a solid start to the season, the Magpies may use the upcoming window to maintain their challenge for a European spot.

Here, we take a look at the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Newcastle United and answer some of the biggest questions regarding the Magpies’ potential business during the upcoming transfer window:

Will Newcastle United be busy in the January transfer window?

Newcastle likely planned to have a quiet January with the aim of going big in the transfer market next summer. However, with a big injury list and the summer’s big purchase, Sandro Tonali, unable to play until next season, they may be forced into action this winter.

Newcastle have found the last two winter windows a difficult market to navigate but have generally found success. They will need to repeat these successes again next month.

How does their current injury situation impact their January transfer plans?

Their recent injury crisis has highlighted Newcastle’s need to strengthen their squad both in quality and depth in January. Injury to Sven Botman means they will likely look to add to their defensive options during the window, whilst Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson’s fitness issues mean they could add a striker to their ranks.

Unlike in January 2022 when they signed Chris Wood as back up to Wilson, if they are to add to their forward line, they will likely look to a younger option, one that can play through the middle or out wide.

Which players have been linked?

Kalvin Phillips has been heavily-linked with a move to St James’ Park as a potential temporary replacement for Tonali as he serves a 10-month suspension from football. Phillips seems likely to leave the Etihad Stadium next month, however, Manchester City may not want to sell the midfielder to one of their rivals.

Young defenders such as Ousmane Diomande and Radu Dragusin have also recently been linked with a move to Tyneside, however, a move midway through the campaign may not be sanctioned by Sporting CP or Genoa respectively.

Newcastle are able to sign players on loan from the Saudi Pro League this winter after a Premier League vote to impose a temporary block on these deals was not passed.

Will anyone leave Newcastle United during the January transfer window?

As always, any new signing will have to be balanced by an outgoing transfer and January will likely be no different. Although Newcastle have managed to offload a couple of players during recent windows, on both temporary and permanent deals, they still have one or two players that could leave this winter.

