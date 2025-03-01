Alexander Isak has been the subject of yet another FA Cup show of affection ahead of Newcastle United’s fifth round clash against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Isak is officially a doubt for Sunday’s match at St James’ Park (1:45pm kick-off) with a groin issue. But that didn’t stop the FA Cup’s official social media channels issuing a lengthy statement praising the Newcastle striker - and not for the first time this season.

Isak has scored 21 goals for The Magpies in all competitions yet has barely featured in the FA Cup so far this campaign. A stoppage-time cameo in the 3-2 fourth-round win at Birmingham City his only outing in the competition so far.

Still, that didn’t stop the FA Cup channels from posting a slightly bizarre summary of Isak’s career with a single X post reading: “Alexander Isak’s glow-up has been crazy! The Newcastle baller has turned into one of the most lethal strikers - not just in England, but worldwide.

“His secret? Straight-up grind and pure determination. Born in Solna, Sweden, he started at AIK, breaking records as their youngest-ever goalscorer at 16.

“A move to Borussia Dortmund followed, but it was at Real Sociedad where he truly exploded - netting 44 goals, winning the Copa del Rey, and shining at EURO 2020. Fast forward to this season, and Isak is on fire in the Premier League, smashing in 19 goals in just 24 games. And guess what? He’s just getting started.”

Now we’re all for hyping up Newcastle players and any praise for Isak is more than deserved - but with the striker a major doubt for Sunday’s match it was odd to see the FA Cup account write about him in such a manner. Some X users even replied to the post suggesting that the statement read as if it were generated by AI. We’ll let you judge that for yourself!

The FA Cup’s Alexander Isak praise continues

Ahead of Newcastle’s last FA Cup match at Birmingham City, the FA Cup posted a very similar message to drive social media engagement.

Alongside a graphic of the striker, they posted: “Alexander Isak is enjoying a special season. Once a highly touted youngster, he has evolved into a world-class marksman, consistently proving himself among the world's best strikers in recent years.

“But the way @NUFC's number 14 is performing right now? That’s another level entirely. Pace, technical ability, strength, and, of course, deadly finishing—the Magpies’ Super Swede has it all.

“He’s rightly getting his flowers, and Newcastle’s faithful have every reason to dream of more FA Cup magic after he put on a show against their bitter rivals last season. Next up: Birmingham City in the fifth round. And on Saturday, Isak will be looking to Gimme Gimme Gimme his 20th goal of the season. His time is now.’

As it happened, Isak’s time wasn’t ‘now’ as Callum Wilson started the match. Newcastle’s No. 9 could well start against Brighton on Sunday should Isak be rested for the game.

Wilson started and scored in the previous round at Birmingham last month.