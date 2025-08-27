FA rules ban Newcastle United duo from featuring against Leeds United

Newcastle United will be without at least two key players for the trip to Leeds United on Saturday.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joelinton and Sandro Tonali are major doubts for the game while Alexander Isak is also unlikely to be involved due to his ongoing strike from playing at Newcastle.

The Magpies have opened the new Premier League season with two encouraging performances against Aston Villa and Liverpool but little to show for it other than one point an a potentially long list of unavailable players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Joelinton, Tonali and Isak are yet to be officially ruled out of the Leeds match, the availability of two key players has been taken out of the club’s hands.

Newcastle United team news ahead of Leeds United

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe confirmed his side would be without Anthony Gordon and Fabian Schar for the trip to Elland Road on Saturday (5:30pm kick-off).

Following Monday’s 3-2 defeat to Liverpool, Howe said: “They're genuine injuries. [Joelinton, Tonali and Schar] come off in the middle of the game and that would be a huge blow to us.

“Joey doesn't look great, to be honest, especially when the signal was so early when he went down. Sandro, again, doesn't look good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He wanted to stay on but wasn't functioning properly. Obviously, we lose Anthony through suspension and Fabian through concussion.”

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

FA rules will ban Newcastle United duo from featuring against Leeds United

While Newcastle can perform fitness tests to deem the likes of Joelinton and Tonali avaialble, they won’t have that luxury when it comes to Schar.

As Schar was taken off due to a suspected concussion, the club must now follow the FA’s concussion protocol.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If Schar is deemed to have sustained a concussion as quoted by Howe, FA rules state that the earliest return-to-play date for a player must occur 12 days after the initial head injury or seven days if exceptional criteria are met.

That would rule Schar out for the trip to Leeds but should make him available for the match against Wolverhampton Wanderers after the international break, provided he has no prolonged symptoms.

While Schar could only miss one game, Gordon is guaranteed to miss three after being shown a straight red card following a VAR check on a challenge on Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk.

Although Gordon insisted the foul was not intentional and issued an apology to Van Dijk, his teammates and the Newcastle fans, Newcastle won’t appeal the red card.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Premier League’s guidance on serious foul play is as follows: "High + Full + Forceful contact on ankle or above is considered dangerous = Red card.”

And FA rules state that serious foul play dismissals result in a three-match suspension. As such, Gordon will miss the Leeds United match, Wolves match and the to be confirmed Carabao Cup third round match but he will be available for Newcastle’s Champions League group phase opener as domestic suspensions do not carry over into European competitions.

It leaves Howe with a lack of options in attack with Isak also unavailable and Gordon filling the void as a makeshift striker in Newcastle’s opening two games.

Will Osula came off the bench to score against Liverpool but is yet to start a Premier League game for the club, who remain active in their striker hunt in the final week of the transfer window.