Fabian Schar has taken to social media to react to his extended contract at Newcastle United.

Newcastle United defender Fabian Schar admitted he was 'absolutely over the moon' to extend his stay at St James' Park by another year.

Schar's contract was set to expire at the end of the current season but has now been extended until the summer of 2025. The 32-year-old centre-back has scored 11 goals in 169 appearances for Newcastle since his £3million arrival from Deportivo La Coruna in 2018.

Schar has excelled under Eddie Howe over the past two years and formed part of the Premier League's most stern defence during the 2022-23 season as Newcastle conceded just 33 goals. This season has been a slightly different story but it has seen Schar enjoy arguably his finest moment in black and white as he scored the final goal to cap off The Magpies' memorable 4-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain at St James' Park in October.

Schar's stunner against PSG in the Champions League will live long in the memory.

And after Newcastle announced Schar's extension, the Swiss centre-back took to social media to make an announcement of his own.

"Absolutely over the moon to have extended the contract!" Schar wrote via X and Instagram. "Since joining Newcastle 5 1/2 years ago, I have enjoyed every single minute playing for this club!

"I am just very thankful for the opportunity I have here and will do my all for black and white 'til my last day!"

The £3million release clause Newcastle triggered to sign Schar from Deportivo is viewed as one of the club's best bargain signings of the Premier League era.

When asked about the deal previously, Howe told The Gazette: “That's an incredible piece of business when you look back, £3million. You don't get a lot these days for that and Fabby has certainly proved his worth for us.”

The Magpies boss later added: “If he was starting his career now, he’d be worth an absolute fortune. He’s a top player and I’m really pleased that he’s getting the consistency and the accolades for his performances."

After Schar's extension was confirmed, Howe told the club website: "Fabian has been excellent for us. Since I've come to the football club, he's been a model of consistency and a big part of our success.