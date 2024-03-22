Decision already made on 'important' Newcastle United star after 'honest' talks

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fabian Schar may be a guaranteed starter for Newcastle United, but that is not the case for Switzerland.

The 32-year-old centre-back has started every Premier League match for Newcastle so far this season. But at international level, Schar heads into Euro 2024 as a back-up option for Switzerland's national team.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The defender started just two out of 10 qualifying matches for Switzerland and has not featured in any of his country's last three international games ahead of Saturday's friendly against Denmark (7pm kick-off).

Euro 2024 is set to be Schar's sixth international tournament with Switzerland. But his game time in Germany could be limited following an 'intensive exchange' with manager Murat Yakin.

Schar heads into the tournament behind Manchester City's Manuel Akanja and Borussia Monchengladbach's Nico Elvedi in the pecking order - something that has now been made clear to the player.

"It was an intensive exchange, open and honest," Yakin said. "We haven’t discussed it like that before. He now knows his role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Of course he wants to play. We can’t allow ourselves to fall out within the national team. Fabian is now looking forward, let’s see how he accepts his role.”

Following the match against Denmark, Switzerland then face Republic of Ireland at the Aviva Stadium on Tuesday (7:45pm kick-off). Newcastle may welcome any limited game time for Schar during the international fixtures as they look to keep key defenders fit following Sven Botman's season-ending ACL injury.

While Switzerland's manager may not favour Schar at the moment, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe has stressed the defender's importance to his side.

"There won't be many centre-halves like Fabby," Howe admitted. "He's a total one-off and he's a very good defender when he's absolutely concentrated and really well trained - he's as good a defender as I've seen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He can read the game well, the amount of interceptions he makes is second to none but he would say himself that his biggest strength is on the ball and he can see things and executive things that I don't think many other centre-halves are capable of doing and that's why he's so important to us."

Newcastle have 10 matches left in the Premier League but risk an international stir after arranging two post-season friendly matches in Australia against Tottenham Hotspur and A-League All Stars just weeks ahead of Euro 2024.

It is understood that Newcastle's international players, including Schar and England hopefuls Kieran Trippier, Anthony Gordon, Callum Wilson and Nick Pope are set to travel to Australia for the friendly matches on May 22 and May 24.