Fabian Schar delivered an honest assessment after helping Newcastle United come from behind to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 at Molineux on Sunday.

Schar returned from suspension and drew Newcastle level after Mario Lemina’s first half opener before substitute Harvey Barnes secured three points for the visitors in the closing stages. The Swiss defender’s strike from distance deflected off Wolves defender Ben Dawson and into the top left corner of the goal as Newcastle went on to secure another three points to make it their best four game start to a Premier League season since 1995.

With 10 points out of a possible 12, it has been an excellent start to the campaign for Newcastle on paper. But Schar has admitted there is still a lot of work to do when assessing the match at full time.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Schar said: “I think we started the game quite well and then we dropped off a little with our level and then at half-time said we needed to perform better. Two great goals and a big win when you are away from home and down. It is massive for us.

"We can play a lot better. At the moment it is great that we get the results and we need to be more consistent throughout the game. We want to go to the next level.

"We know the feeling of playing in European football but we are not there so we focus on the league. There is lots to achieve and I am looking forward to the season.”

Next up for Newcastle is a trip to Fulham next weekend as they look to continue their unbeaten start to the new season.