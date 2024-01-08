Newcastle United transfers: The Magpies have been linked with a shock move for one of their former players.

Brentford striker Ivan Toney is close to making his return to football following his eight-month ban from the game after breaching FA rules on betting. The Brentford striker hasn’t featured for the Bees at all this season, but has been training with them for the past four months.

Toney is able to play again from January 17, but speculation linking him with a move away from the Gtech Community Stadium means that his future is still very much up in the air. Arsenal have been linked with a move for him in recent times whilst Newcastle United have also been credited with an interest in their former player.

But what has Toney said about his imminent return to football and what is the latest surrounding reported transfer interest from north london and the north east? Here, we take a look:

Ivan Toney on his return to action and future at Brentford

As mentioned, Toney hasn’t kicked a ball for the Bees since May last year, but is set to make his return to action on Saturday, 20 January when they host Nottingham Forest in the Premier League. Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of his return to action, Toney revealed his desire to help Brentford, who currently reside in 16th place, steer clear of relegation danger, despite reports that he may be on the move this month.

Toney said: "With Brentford, they're struggling at the moment but I'm sure when I'm back I will play a big part to get them out of the losing form they've been in. I can't wait to get back and be helping my team-mates. Everybody at Brentford knows I will do my best to try and get the club out of the sticky patch we're in.

"But there's no pressure and even if there was, I wouldn't feel it and that's what drives me forward. Brentford, we've been here before and we know how to get out of it."

Arsenal and Newcastle United transfer links

Whilst Newcastle have been linked with a move for Toney for a few transfer windows now, Arsenal’s interest is relatively new as they search for an out and out striker. Despite dominating the clash against Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, the Gunners were knocked out of the FA Cup by the Reds - highlighting their need for a figurehead up-front.

Toney has been heavily-linked with a move, however, it is likely that his club will hold out for around £100m. Toney has scored 32 goals in his previous two Premier League campaigns.

Ivan Toney scored for Brentford in both meetings with Newcastle United last season.

Peterborough United and Newcastle United clause information

Reports earlier this month speculated that both Newcastle United and Peterborough United, Toney’s two previous clubs, could net a substantial windfall should Brentford sell Toney this month. The report suggested that, because of a 30% release clause, Posh could earn around £30m from Toney’s sale with Newcastle set to earn around £9m.

However, Peterborough chairman Darragh MacAnthony rebuffed those reports, describing them as ‘complete misinformation’.