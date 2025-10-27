Newcastle United defender Fabian Schar came off the bench to make his 200th Premier League appearance for the club on Saturday.

Fabian Schar returned to action for Newcastle United to help his side to a 2-1 win over Fulham at St James’ Park.

Schar replaced Sven Botman just after the hour mark due to the Dutch defender picking up a head injury. Conincidentally, it was a head injury that saw Schar drop out of Newcastle’s starting line-up last month as the club were forced to follow concussion protocol.

But after not featuring in six of Newcastle’s last seven matches, Schar came off the bench to make his 200th Premier League appearance for the club.

Eddie Howe on Fabian Schar return

Schar started each of Newcastle’s opening four matches of the Premier League season before suffering a concussion in the 2-1 Champions League defeat to Barcleona last month.

No player has started more matches for Newcastle under Eddie Howe than the 33-year-old. So Schar’s recent omission from the starting line-up has put the defender in a position he hasn’t been in since Steve Bruce was manager.

But with matches coming thick and fast for Newcastle, the Swiss centre-back could soon make a return to the starting line-up.

The Magpies host Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night before trips to West Ham United and Brentford in the Premier League. Between the two London league trips, Newcastle host Athletic Club in the Champions League.

When asked about Schar’s return to action, Howe told The Gazette: “Yes, absolutely [great to see him back].

“I think it was important for Fabian to come on and do well because it was a difficult moment for him. He's been an ever-present near enough since I've been here.

“Obviously, the challenge is greater this season with the arrival of Malick [Thiaw] and Sven's form and Dan [Burn's] form.

“For all the defenders to step up and to play is not easy with the group of defenders that we have. So, I'm delighted with how he played today and that will do him the world of good.”

Eddie Howe on Newcastle United defenders

While Botman was withdrawn on Saturday due to a head injury, the Dutch defender is not expected to miss any matches.

Howe said afterwards: “I think he's okay, yes. There's no concussion now. It was a cut, but a very good decision from the on-field physio to recommend I take him off.”

Had Botman suffered a concussion, he would have been ruled out for the Spurs and West Ham matches at least.

Newcastle’s defenders have been in fine form so far this season with Botman and Malick Thiaw stepping up in Schar’s absence and Burn’s change of position to left-back.

On Thiaw, Howe added: “I thought he gave a great performance in that moment because we're on top [v Fulham], but it only takes one slip from a defender to cost you, especially with the pace that Fulham had in attack today.

“So, I was very pleased with all the defenders in terms of limiting their counter-attack situations and Malek, in particular, as you say, dealt with some tricky situations really well.”