Fabian Schar: Newcastle United are set for a welcome injury boost ahead of Saturday's Premier League match against Chelsea.

Newcastle United defender Fabian Schar has returned to full training with the Swiss national team during the international break.

Schar joined up with the Switzerland squad last week with a concern over his hamstring after he pulled up against AFC Bournemouth in Newcastle's previous Premier League outing. The 31-year-old was able to complete the match, but subsequently ruled himself out of Switzerland's Euro 2024 qualifier against Israel last Wednesday.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Schar returned to the bench in the 1-1 draw against Kosovo on Saturday but was an unused substitute as Switzerland secured qualification.

Now, the Swiss FA have confirmed to The Gazette that Schar is back in full training with the Switzerland squad and is in contention for a return to action against Romania on Tuesday evening.

The news comes as a welcome boost to Newcastle, who have already seen three players withdraw from their respective national squads during the break. Callum Wilson and Miguel Almiron withdrew from the England and Paraguay squads respectively due to injury while Kieran Trippier left the England camp over the weekend due to a 'personal matter'.

Schar has been a key player for Newcastle under Eddie Howe, with the club's head coach stating earlier this season: "[Schar] has just been excellent, he really has.

“If he was starting his career now, he’d be worth an absolute fortune. He’s a top player and I’m really pleased that he’s getting the consistency and the accolades for his performances.”

The Magpies already have several players ruled out for Saturday's Premier League match against Chelsea (3pm kick-off). Barring any setbacks, Schar is likely to keep his place in the starting line-up despite the injury scare.

But Wilson, Sven Botman, Harvey Barnes, Matt Targett, Elliot Anderson, Dan Burn and Jacob Murphy are all ruled out.

Almiron, Sean Longstaff and Alexander Isak are doubts while Sandro Tonali is banned and Lewis Hall is ineligible to feature against his parent club.