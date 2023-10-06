Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fabian Schar reached new heights for Newcastle on Wednesday night by capping of an iconic 4-1 Champions League win against Paris Saint-Germain with a stunning strike at St James’ Park. It was the 31-year-old’s first goal since his strike from distance against Nottingham Forest in the opening game of last season.

“It’s not a conventional center-half’s finish,” Howe said about Schar’s goal against PSG. “It’s a centre-forward’s finish. But he has the capability to produce moments to take your breath away, he’s technically so good.”

Between the two strikes, the Swiss international has established himself as one of the top ball-playing centre-backs in the Premier League at the moment with The Magpies boasting the joint-best defensive record in the Premier League last season. Howe’s side also head to West Ham United this Sunday (2pm kick-off) having kept five clean sheets in their last six matches.

Schar joined Newcastle from Deportivo La Coruna in 2018 for a bargain fee of just £3million.

Schar is 32 in December and out of contract at the end of the season as it stands - factors that will significantly impact his current transfer value. But on ability alone, Howe was asked how much a player like Schar would be worth in today’s market.

“It’s not about price because that’s only what someone pays and what someone agrees to receive for the player,” said The Magpies’ boss. “He’s just been excellent, he really has.

“If he was starting his career now, he’d be worth an absolute fortune. He’s a top player and I’m really pleased that he’s getting the consistency and the accolades for his performances.”