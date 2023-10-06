West Ham confirm major double injury blow ahead of Newcastle United clash
West Ham injury news: The Hammers could be without two defenders when Newcastle United travel to the London Stadium.
West Ham could be without full-backs Aaron Cresswell and Ben Johnson against Newcastle United on Sunday. Neither Cresswell nor Johnson featured during the Hammers’ Europa League clash against Freiburg at Stade-Europa Park on Thursday night.
Cresswell has yet to feature in the league for the Hammers this campaign and has not been named in any of their last four matchday squads in all competitions after suffering a hamstring injury. Johnson, meanwhile played 90 minutes in their Carabao Cup win over Lincoln City last week, but a groin injury ruled him out of their trip to Germany and their win over Sheffield United last weekend.
David Moyes named a full-strength team for their match against Freiburg with new signing James Ward-Prowse, who was heavily-linked with a move to Tyneside in the summer, partnering Lucas Paqueta and fellow new arrival Edson Alvarez in midfield. Jarrod Bowen, who has been named in Gareth Southgate’s latest England squad, also featured.