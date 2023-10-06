West Ham confirm major double injury blow ahead of Newcastle United clash

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

West Ham could be without full-backs Aaron Cresswell and Ben Johnson against Newcastle United on Sunday. Neither Cresswell nor Johnson featured during the Hammers’ Europa League clash against Freiburg at Stade-Europa Park on Thursday night.

Cresswell has yet to feature in the league for the Hammers this campaign and has not been named in any of their last four matchday squads in all competitions after suffering a hamstring injury. Johnson, meanwhile played 90 minutes in their Carabao Cup win over Lincoln City last week, but a groin injury ruled him out of their trip to Germany and their win over Sheffield United last weekend.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad