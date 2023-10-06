Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle have won five and drawn one of their last six matches in all competitions and head to London on the back of a historic 4-1 victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Wednesday night at St James’ Park.

The Magpies won the match despite missing several key players. Callum Wilson and Joelinton failed late fitness tests with hamstring issues while Harvey Barnes, Joe Willock and Sven Botman were ruled out ahead of the match.

Barnes, Willock and Botman will miss the trip to the London Stadium along with the suspended Anthony Gordon while Wilson and Gordon will be subject to late fitness tests once again.

“The injury list doesn’t look great at the minute,” Howe said in his pre-match press conference. “Other than Harvey I don’t think there’s anything long-term there.

“There may be some short-term pain for us but we’ll wait and see how Callum and Joe are, they are probably the closest two.

“Anthony is suspended which is another blow for us. Joe and Callum I think will be the closest. Sven won’t make it.”

Wilson could be a big miss for The Magpies if not passed fit given he has scored 12 goals in 13 Premier League matches against The Hammers, including a brace in the 5-1 away win last season.

Despite missing some key players in recent matches, Howe has been able to rotate his squad and continue to pick up positive results with the likes of Jacob Murphy, Elliot Anderson and Tino Livramento making a positive impact.

“That’s the beauty of the squad,” Howe added. “We’ve had a few injuries but players have come in and taken those opportunities.

“It gives a great feeling for everyone to be involved and as I said at the start of the season, every player has got a huge part to play.