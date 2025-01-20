Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Newcastle United defender Paul Dummett saw his Carlisle United debut delayed due to a car accident.

Dummett joined Carlisle United as a free agent earlier this month following the end of his short-term deal at Wigan Athletic in League One. The 33-year-old defender was released by Newcastle last summer after 213 appearances across 12 seasons.

He was limited to just three league appearances for Wigan before joining Carlisle in League Two, reuniting with former Magpies team-mate Mike Williamson. But Dummett’s debut was delayed after he was injured in a car accident on the way to training on Friday.

He missed the 1-0 home defeat to Bradford City as a result. The match saw Newcastle loanee Charlie McArthur make his debut in defence.

But Dummett has avoided serious injury with manager Williamson expecting him to return to training today (Monday, January 20).

"He was taken to hospital just for checks and everything has come back absolutely fine," Williamson told BBC Radio Cumbria. "But the decision was taken not to involve him."

Carlisle currently sit bottom of League Two, seven points from safety with 21 games remaining. Williamson’s side have made nine signings so far this transfer window in a bid to strengthen the squad and avoid relegation to the National League for the first time since 2004.