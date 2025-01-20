Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United youngster Alex Murphy is set to leave the club on loan.

The 20-year-old defender was made available for loan by Newcastle this month and is now set to join League One side Bolton Wanderers until the end of the season, as per Mail Online. Murphy played twice for Newcastle in the Premier League last season and was recently named on the bench in the 3-1 FA Cup win over Bromley.

But after being left out of the Newcastle Under-21s squad who were beaten 4-2 at Southampton on Friday, Murphy will now join Bolton for the remainder of the season. Murphy joined Newcastle from Galway United in 2022 and has impressed head coach Eddie Howe since his arrival with his ability to play both as a left-sided centre-back and left-back.

Earlier this month, Murphy went public with his request to play regular senior football, something Newcastle couldn’t guarantee him this season.

“I want to play as many senior minutes as I can, whether that is here or somewhere else for the year,” he said. “I want to get as many games under my belt as possible and then, hopefully, the aim is to play here [at Newcastle] every week.

“I want to show what I can do in men's football and I feel I am at that stage to do that. A year or two ago, I wanted the same thing but I then got called up into Newcastle's first team and you didn't care about that because you were getting that experience here and training with the squad.

“I'm at the point where I need to go out and play every week, showing what I can do, but we'll see what happens.”

Murphy will be Newcastle’s fourth loan departure this month after Isaac Hayden to Portsmouth, Charlie McArthur to Carlisle United and Travis Hernes to Aalborg BK. All loan exits have been away from the first-team squad so far though movement is expected in that regard over the next week with Miguel Almiron close to a move to MLS side Atlanta United.

Lloyd Kelly has also been subject to transfer interest from Fenerbahce and Juventus.