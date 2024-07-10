Fabrizio Romano confirms major Allan Saint-Maximin 'agreement' one-year after Newcastle United transfer
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Frenchman’s four years on Tyneside came to an end last summer when he joined a whole host of big names in leaving the Premier League for the Saudi Pro League. Saint-Maximin’s move to Al Ahli saw him link up with Roberto Firmino and Riyad Mahrez in attack with former Chelsea man Edouard Mendy in goal.
Saint-Maximin’s first campaign in Saudi Arabia saw him score four times and pick up a further ten assists as Al Ahli finished in third place behind unbeaten champions Al Hilal and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr. However, it is anticipated that the 27-year-old will not feature in the Saudi Pro League next season and instead he is set to move to Turkish side Fenerbahce.
Posting on X with an update on the Frenchman, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano wrote: ‘Fenerbahçe agree deal to sign Allan Saint-Maximin on loan from Al Ahli, here we go! Deal in place for one season loan with salary to be reduced, verbal agreement in place waiting to check contracts. José Mourinho wanted ASM and he was able to convince the player.’
Saint-Maximin will join Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce side that will be keen to go one step further than last season and win the Turkish Super Lig. Although they picked up an astonishing 99 points from their 38 league games, Fenerbahce had to settle for second place behind Galatasaray who won 102 points over the campaign.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.