Allan Saint-Maximin has agreed a deal to join Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce - just one year after leaving Newcastle United.

The Frenchman’s four years on Tyneside came to an end last summer when he joined a whole host of big names in leaving the Premier League for the Saudi Pro League. Saint-Maximin’s move to Al Ahli saw him link up with Roberto Firmino and Riyad Mahrez in attack with former Chelsea man Edouard Mendy in goal.

Saint-Maximin’s first campaign in Saudi Arabia saw him score four times and pick up a further ten assists as Al Ahli finished in third place behind unbeaten champions Al Hilal and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr. However, it is anticipated that the 27-year-old will not feature in the Saudi Pro League next season and instead he is set to move to Turkish side Fenerbahce.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Posting on X with an update on the Frenchman, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano wrote: ‘Fenerbahçe agree deal to sign Allan Saint-Maximin on loan from Al Ahli, here we go! Deal in place for one season loan with salary to be reduced, verbal agreement in place waiting to check contracts. José Mourinho wanted ASM and he was able to convince the player.’