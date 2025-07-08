Newcastle United have shortlisted Giorgio Scalvini as a potential centre-back signing this summer.

Newcastle are looking on the continent for centre-back additions this summer with the position viewed as a priority for Eddie Howe’s side.

The Magpies missed out on the signing of Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace last summer despite prolonged negotiations. Now their interest has cooled in the England international, they have turned their attention to centre-back additions from abroad.

Marseille defender Leonardo Balerdi is one player Newcastle are monitoring, while Scalvini from Atalanta is another admired by the club. There are also other targets whose names are yet to be disclosed.

Scalvini is highly-admired by Newcastle and has even recently been described as the club’s ‘top target’ in The Times, who claim the 21-year-old defender could be available for just £30million this summer.

Sources in Italy claim that Atalanta won’t entertain any offers for Scalvini while his injury record and lack of pace means Newcastle have some reservations over a potential deal. Scalvini made just eight appearances last season after suffering an ACL injury last May before picking up a shoulder injury.

But at just 21, he has already made over 100 appearances for Atalanta as well as being capped eight times by the Italian national team.

Fabrizio Romano reveals Giorgio Scalvini’s transfer priority

Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano provided an update on Scalvini’s situation via his YouTube channel.

Romano claimed Newcastle are ready to make an effort to sign Scalvini but an agreement could prove difficult due to Atalanta’s stance as well as another club interested in signing him.

Serie A champions Napoli have also targeted the 21-year-old.

Explaining the situation, Romano said: “I believe that there will not be only Newcastle in for Scalvini. I believe it can be a race with more teams.

“But the ball is in Atalanta's hands, who will be able to manage this Scalvini matter in the next days.

“Napoli have thought about Scalvini, more than that, Scalvini likes Napoli very much. He likes all the managers, the technical part of Napoli, but Atalanta keeps a very high price, which clearly makes that operation complicated.”

Newcastle United’s centre-back situation

Looking at Newcastle’s senior centre-back options, it’s easy to see why it’s an area of the squad the club are looking to strengthen.

Fabian Schar and Dan Burn started the majority of matches at centre-back for Newcastle last season. While both players have been excellent performers over the years, they are now 33 years old.

Jamaal Lascelles has a year left on his contract at Newcastle but hasn’t played for the club since March 2024 while Emil Krafth, who is also out of contract next summer, started just two Premier League games last season.

Sven Botman is Newcastle’s only senior centre-back below the age of 30 and would arguably be first-choice in the position when fully fit. The issue is that the Dutchman has been limited to just six Premier League starts in the last 16 months.

An influx of youth and quality is needed in the middle of Newcastle’s defence as they look to compete in the Premier League, Champions League and domestic cup competitions once again.