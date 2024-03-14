Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kieran Trippier's long-term future at Newcastle United is uncertain despite the club rejecting a transfer bid from Bayern Munich in January.

Trippier is an important part of The Magpies' plans this season having established himself as a key player in Eddie Howe's side following his £12million arrival from Atletico Madrid in 2022. The club reaffirmed Trippier's importance by rejecting Bayern Munich's bid of around £13million during the winter transfer window.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But with the England international's current contract set to expire next summer - when he will be almost 35 years old - it's unclear whether he will remain at St James' Park beyond 2025. And with Newcastle having to combat pressure from the Premier League's Profitability and Sustainability Rules, a summer exit for Trippier cannot be ruled out despite the club's determination to keep hold of him in January.

But transfer expert Fabrizio Romano shed some light on the situation in his Daily Briefing, stating: "At the moment Newcastle are still happy with Trippier to stay and be part of their project, that’s why they rejected the chance to sell him to Bayern Munich in the January window.

"But it’s still March so let’s wait before mentioning final decisions for the summer."

Kieran Trippier in action for Newcastle United.

Trippier has also reinforced his commitment to the club after a move to Bayern failed to materialise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I never thought at 33-year-old that Bayern Munich would want to sign me, so it was more of a shock to me than anybody," he admitted.

“Then I just got on the phone to the manager straight away and, to be honest, the manager knows the commitment I've got for the club. I never once tried to force a move out of the club.

"I'm here now and the owners know the commitment I have shown to the club."

Trippier added: "[Bayern Munich are] a massive club – I think plenty of other players would have jumped at the chance to go to Bayern, and that's a fact.