Newcastle United transfers: Target Radu Dragusin is set to sign a new deal at Genoa.

Newcastle United transfer target Radu Dragusin is reportedly set to sign a new long-term deal at Genoa.

Newcastle have recently sent scouts to watch the 21-year-old centre-back in Serie A. The Romanian has also attracted interest from Arsenal.

But transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims Dragusin is set to sign a new long-term deal at Genoa, along with teammate Albert Gudmunsson.

The Magpies are looking at central defensive reinforcements given the club's ageing back-line and current injury situation with Sven Botman ruled out for an extended period.

And Dragusin's agent Florin Manea has confirmed Newcastle's interest in the player, though with a new contract imminent, they may have to wait until next summer to push for a move.

Last month, Manea said: "Genoa don’t want to give him now, but in the summer yes. If they get the price they want, you realise it’s a lot of money. Genoa want €30m [£26.21million], they said directly.

“I don’t think there is anyone in Italy who would give this amount of €30m. I talked about the Premier League area, I talked about Newcastle, but they are not the only ones, there are several teams I am talking to.”

“The director [Dan Ashworth] with whom I made [a deal for Gabriel] Tamaș at West Brom is now at Newcastle. We have known each other since 2009. They are also watching him, but also other big clubs in England.