Sean Longstaff will undergo a medical at Leeds United ahead of a proposed move to Elland Road.

Longstaff had been the subject of numerous bids from Elland Road this summer, before Newcastle United eventually agreed a fee with Leeds for the midfielder. Longstaff will move to Elland Road for an initial £12m fee this summer, with £3m in add-ons.

That bid was the latest in a succession of offers from Leeds United who have chased the 27-year-old’s signature throughout the summer window. Daniel Farke is currently shaping his squad for their return to the Premier League and Longstaff, who has made over 200 appearances for his boyhood club since making his debut under Rafa Benitez back in 2019, will add huge top-flight experience to the Leeds squad.

Longstaff has spent the week away in Austria with his current teammates as they take part in a pre-season training camp before a clash against Celtic at Celtic Park on Saturday afternoon. It appears, though, that the midfielder will play no part in that game and will instead travel to Leeds to complete a medical ahead of his proposed move to the Yorkshire club.

Fabrizio Romano drops Sean Longstaff update

News broke on Tuesday night that a breakthrough in negotiations had been made and that Newcastle had accepted Leeds’ latest offer for Longstaff, whilst Fabrizio Romano took to X on Wednesday to post an update, christening the move with his three-word catchphrase: ‘Newcastle have authorized Sean Longstaff to undergo medical at Leeds United, agreement sealed. #LUFC set to pay fee in excess of £12m for Longstaff who said yes to the project in June. Here we go.’

Longstaff had entered the final year of his contract at St James’ Park after quietly having a deal, which initially expired at the end of last season, extended by a further twelve months by the club. Longstaff struggled for regular game time towards the end of last season as Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali and Joelinton starred as part of one of the Premier League’s best midfields.

He did begin the campaign as a starter, but lost his place in the team when Tonali returned from his ban and was moved into a six role. Speculation linking Longstaff with a move away from the club has followed him around for a number of months and the midfielder was asked about his future at the club way back in November.

At that time, Longstaff confirmed that there was no guarantee he would remain at his boyhood club: “If it’s [my future] here it’s great. If it’s not, it’s not.

“I want to be valued as a player, I want to be appreciated as a player and whether it’s here great. If it’s not here and it’s somewhere else, it’ll be somewhere else.

“In a way I live day to day, game to game and I just try and take in every game. I get to go to work every day and spend it with my best friends, I don’t know what’s coming ahead, I don’t know what’s coming down the line, I just try to embrace every day and enjoy every minute because ultimately it won’t last forever.”