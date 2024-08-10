Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United have had a second bid for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi rejected by the Eagles.

The Magpies saw an initial bid for the England man rejected earlier this week before submitting an improved offer on Thursday. However, Palace have again rejected the offer which was reportedly around the £50m mark, with a view of holding out for a fee north of £60m.

The Three Lions defender has returned to training with Palace ahead of their Premier League opener against Brentford next weekend and could feature for Oliver Glasner’s side against Nantes at Selhurst Park later today. Interest in Guehi is high with Liverpool among the clubs reportedly keen on his signature, however, as it stands, the Magpies are the only ones to have submitted a bid for him this summer.

Guehi’s signing would be a statement move from the Magpies and one that, after a relatively quiet couple of months, would really ignite the window in their favour. However, right now, they face stiff resistance from Palace who have already lost Michael Olise to Bayern Munich this summer and are under no financial pressure to let Guehi leave.

However, despite seeing two bids knocked back, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano believes the Magpies are still ‘confident’ that they can get a deal for the defender over the line this summer. He said: “Marc Guehi to Newcastle, Newcastle United had a bid rejected by Crystal Palace. Palace want £65m for Marc Guehi but at the moment the proposal from Newcastle is still not there.

“Newcastle remain confident on a deal for Marc Guehi and it’s also important to say that Crystal Palace are considering Maxence Lacroix from Wolfsburg as a new centre-back because he is a player the manager, Oliver Glasner, knows very well and so could be a good replacement in case Guehi goes to Newcastle.”

Newcastle’s first league game of the season is just one week away when they host Southampton at St James’ Park as they aim to make it three opening weekend of the season wins in a row following victories over Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa in previous seasons.