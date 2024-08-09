Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United host La Liga outfit Girona this evening as they finalise their preparations ahead of a new Premier League campaign.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Eddie Howe’s side will host Champions League opposition tonight when Girona come to Tyneside. This will be the first time that Newcastle have played at St James’ Park during pre-season, with their only other friendly match on English shores coming against Hull City at the MKM Stadium a little less than a fortnight ago.

Since then, Eddie Howe’s side have played two games in Japan, resulting in a win against Urawa Reds and a defeat to Yokohama F. Marinos. But their return to St James’ Park marks a step up in preparations ahead of the new season against a Girona side that shocked La Liga last season to finish in third place behind only Barcelona and Champions League winners Real Madrid.

Newcastle will also face Stade Brestois on Saturday after Newcastle United Women take on AC Milan at St James’ Park as they also prepare for a new season. Here, we take a look at everything supporters need to know ahead of Newcastle United’s clash with Girona:

When is Newcastle United v Girona?

Kick-off between Newcastle United and Girona tonight is scheduled for 7:30pm. There will be no VAR in operation.

Is Newcastle United v Girona being streamed online?

Yes, tonight’s game will be streamed live by Newcastle United. Supporters can purchase a one-game pass for £4.99 through the Newcastle United official website and watch through NUFC TV.

Any supporter who purchased the Pre-Season Match Pass which gave them access to the win over Hull City and the games in Japan will have this game included. The match can be watched in any country except Spain and Andorra.

What’s the latest Newcastle United team and injury news?

With two games in two days, Howe is expected to name two completely different starting sides. In past years, the starting XI on both days have been strong and made up of first-team players with academy talents making up the substitutes bench.

Sven Botman, Jamaal Lascelles, Callum Wilson and Lewis Miley will miss out. There could be returns for Anthony Gordon and Kieran Trippier after they were given an extended break following international commitments with England.