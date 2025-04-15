Antonio Cordero has reportedly agreed a deal to join Newcastle United. | Getty Images

Newcastle United have reached an agreement to sign 18-year-old winger Antonio Cordero from Malaga.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Newcastle had been in talks with Cordero since the turn of the year with the teenager out of contract in the summer and free to join a new club.

The Magpies faced competition from Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid but have reportedly secured his signature ahead of the summer transfer window.

Cordero visited Newcastle with his family back in January ahead of agreeing the move to England.

Fabrizio Romano confirms first Newcastle United summer transfer

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims that Newcastle have completed the deal to sign Cordero.

He tweeted: “Newcastle have completed deal to sign Spanish 18 year old talent Antonio Cordero from Malaga, here we go! Announcement set to take place for Cordero to join #NUFC project.

“Barça and Real Madrid were both keen on signing Cordero; he picked Newcastle.”

Antonio Cordero 2024-25 stats

Cordero is enjoying a breakthrough season with Malaga, making 33 appearances across all competitions. He has started 18 matches, contributing with five goals and six assists.

He has also been a regular in Spain’s Under-19s side this season with two goals and two assists in six European Under-19s Championship qualifying appearances.

Newcastle United already have a plan for ‘essential’ Antonio Cordero - with another signing set to follow

Newcastle have already agreed a deal that will see Vakhtang Salia join the club from Dinamo Tbilisi when he turns 18 in August. Salia is set to be loaned out by Newcastle for the 2025-26 campaign and the plan for Cordero would be to do the same.

It is the same strategy Newcastle successfully deployed with the signing of Yankuba Minteh from Odense in 2023. On that occasion, Minteh was sent straight to Feyenoord and enjoyed a very successful spell at the Eredivisie side.

Plans to introduce Minteh to the first team on Tyneside ended when the club were forced to sell him to Brighton and Hove Albion in order to avoid falling foul of the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules and being handed a points deduction.

Signing players like Minteh, Cordero, Salia and co has been labelled an ‘essential’ strategy for Newcastle by sporting director Paul Mitchell.

“Scouting and recruiting emerging talent is an essential part of building a sustainable future, particularly within the current PSR framework, so the market is fiercely competitive,” Mitchell said upon the announcement that they had signed Salia from Dinamo Tbilisi earlier this year.

“We continue to scout extensively, both domestically and overseas, with a view to securing players who can come through our talent pathway and, ideally, become part of the first team in future.”