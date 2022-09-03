Federico Fernandez issues message to Newcastle United fans

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fernandez’s four years at St James’s Park came to an end on transfer deadline day when he joined Spanish club Elche. The defender had been signed by then-manager Rafa Benitez from Swansea City in 2018.

The 33-year-old has reflected on his time at Newcastle in a post on social media site Instagram.

"It's been a pleasure to wear the Newcastle colours,” said Fernandez, who captained the team in a number of games. “I had a great time at the club, I want to thank all the people behind the scenes that since day 1 they were amazing with me and my family. Big mention to the fans that make this club such an important one. To the players and staff, the best of luck for the season ahead.”

Fernandez, a former Argentina international, made 82 Premier League appearances, and scored two goals, for the club.

Eddie Howe paid tribute to Fernandez yesterday after the transfer window closed.

United’s head coach said: "Fede – what an incredible professional, great guy. I can’t speak highly enough of him and his contribution to the football club over many years.

"Unfortunately for us, he picked up a couple of injuries, so we didn’t get to see a lot of him on the pitch, but, behind the scenes, he’s been incredible for us – and he goes with our best wishes.”